    Baasha! Rajini likely to make political debut with an auto symbol

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: Superstar Rajinikanth is likely to make his political debut with the lesser known Makkal Sevai Katchi party.

    He is likely to use the party Makkal Sevai Katchi as his political launch vehicle for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The party was originally registered as Anaithindhia Makkal Shakthi Kazhagam, but the name was later changed to Makkal Sevai Katchi through an amended Election Commission notification that was issued two and half months back. The party's symbol in all likelihood would be an auto rickshaw.

    Baasha! Rajini likely to make political debut with an auto symbol
    Superstar Rajinikanth

    The EC has received an application from the Makkal Sevai Katchi seeking an allotment of of a common poll symbol for the candidates. Further the application mentions the name of Rajinikanth, although it originates from a different person.

    Explained: Will Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan defeat Kazhagams in Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021?

    The report also said that the application lists two-finger pose made famous by the actor in his 2002 film Baba as its first poll symbol. In the second place is the auto rickshaw symbol. It may be recalled that the auto is reminiscent of his 1995 blockbuster Baashha. The party may be allowed the auto symbol as the two finger symbol bears resemblance to the hand symbol of the Indian National Congress.

    Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 10:03 [IST]
