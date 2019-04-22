  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Baalon ka Chowkidar’ Javed Habib joins BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: Renowned Hair Stylist Jawed Habib joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

    Habib is considered among the best hairdressers in the world. He currently has over 500 unisex hair salons across the country. He also runs a few salons abroad. He is said to run a chain of 846 salons across 110 cities and 24 states.

    Hair Stylist Jawed Habib
    Hair Stylist Jawed Habib

    "Aaj tak main baalon ka chowkidar tha, aaj mein desh ka chowkidar ban gaya hoon (Till now i was a watchman of hair, from today i am watchman of the nation)," said Javed Habib after joining BJP.

    Habib has been a consultant of many celebrities. He is a well known face in India.

    [Priyanka Gandhi to contest against PM Modi in Allahabad?]

    Speculations are that he could be fielded as BJP's candidate from Delhi which is set to vote on May 12. The BJP has so far announced names of four candidates in Delhi while names for the remaining three seats are yet to be announced.

    Who is Jawed Habib?

    Jawed Habib's grandfather used to work at the President's office. He was an official barber of the dignitaries then. He is said to have given hair cuts to emminent personalities such as Lord Mountbatten and Jawaharlal Nehru. Jawed's father was the official har stylist for the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp hair lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 19:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue