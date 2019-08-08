Baahubali actor Madhu Prakash apprehended after wife commits suicide in Hyderabad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Aug 08: Actor Madhu Prakash was apprehended in connection with his wife Bharti's suicide.

According to a report in The Hans India, the couple had frequent fights over Madhu Prakash's lifestyle. Bharti, who was working at a private firm, was upset with Madhu's profession as it would make him return late at night.

Ravinder, Circle Inspector, said, "Father of the victim lodged a complaint against Madhu Prakash stating he used to harass her for dowry. Case registered, accused apprehended."

Madhu married Bharati in 2015. Bharti stayed with her in-laws at Panchavati colony in Hyderabad, it added.

It is said that Bharati suspected that Madhu was cheating on her with one of his co-stars.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to Osmania General Hospital.

Madhu has worked in the popular SS Rajamouli film Baahubali, apart from TV serials.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed by the city police.