  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Baahubali actor Madhu Prakash apprehended after wife commits suicide in Hyderabad

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Hyderabad, Aug 08: Actor Madhu Prakash was apprehended in connection with his wife Bharti's suicide.

    Baahubali actor Madhu Prakash apprehended after wife Bharti commits suicide in Hyderabad

    According to a report in The Hans India, the couple had frequent fights over Madhu Prakash's lifestyle. Bharti, who was working at a private firm, was upset with Madhu's profession as it would make him return late at night.

    Ravinder, Circle Inspector, said, "Father of the victim lodged a complaint against Madhu Prakash stating he used to harass her for dowry. Case registered, accused apprehended."

    Madhu married Bharati in 2015. Bharti stayed with her in-laws at Panchavati colony in Hyderabad, it added.

    It is said that Bharati suspected that Madhu was cheating on her with one of his co-stars.

    The body has been sent for post-mortem to Osmania General Hospital.

    Madhu has worked in the popular SS Rajamouli film Baahubali, apart from TV serials.

    Meanwhile, a case has been filed by the city police.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    suicide hyderabad

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue