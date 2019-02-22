Azhar makes Pulwama attack political, tells Pak on how to send Modi packing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: In what appears to be an election pitch to oust the Narendra Modi government, the Jaish-e-Mohammad has urged Pakistan to stay strong.

In an audio clip that is being circulated in the Kashmir Valley, the JeM says that if Pakistan remains strong, Modi will go backwards. However if the Pakistan government comes under pressure that then it would help Narendra Modi regain his position, Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of the JeM is heard saying.

In the clip, he is further heard saying that the Pulwama attack was carried out by a Kashmiri. India is crying about it, but it is not working. Azhar goes on to say that US President Donald Trump did not mention it and neither did the European Union put forth any statement. The Chinese media did not report it, he also says.

Seeking to absolve Pakistan of its role in the attack, the JeM chief says that the Kashmiri freedom struggle does not need any foreign support. The attack was carried out by a Kashmiri. It did not happen near the border, but near Srinagar, he also said. There is no point in blaming Pakistan for the attack, he also says.

This is an attack in retaliation to the claim that terrorism has been wiped out in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

He also added that there are a few that this attack would help Modi in the elections. People who think that this attack would help Modi are completely wrong. They do not under politics and neither are they aware of the Hindu mindset, he added.

This attack has in fact sent Modi's popularity to the graveyard, he says in the 8 minute clip. Modi made a big issue about terrorism being wiped out. If that was the case, how did this attack take place, he asks.