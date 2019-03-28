Azhar, Dawood, Saeed killed? When Modi kept the nation on tenterhooks

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India had entered an exclusive power of space super powers. The run up to the announcement was an interesting one and there were speculations galore about what the announcement would be.

Modi began by creating ample suspense when he said that he had an important announcement to make. At 11.23 am the Prime Minister tweeted, " I would be addressing the nation at around 11.45 am to 12 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media."

Seconds after the tweet, the country ( read social media) went into a tizzy. Some asked if demonetisation part 2 was being announced. WhatsApp too worked overtime with messages being received asking what exactly the announcement would be.

Someone asked if Dawood, Masood Azhar or Hafiz Saeed had been killed. There were trends being readied which read, 'my Chowkidar the strongest.'

Some even asked if India had taken over Pakistan. There were others who decided to give a lighter spin to the entire suspense. Some asked if they should be heading out to the ATM or disposing their Rs 2,000 notes.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah tweeted, " he is declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. Just saying."

The suspense did not end at 11.45. People were glued to their screens waiting for an announcement. Nothing happened at 12 either, which prompted a call to a source asking what exactly is happening. He and his colleagues are still inside and the Cabinet meet is on, the source said.

It was only at 12.17 that the actual announcement regarding the space feat was made. His followers were quick to trend #MissionShakti.