Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima declared candidate for Rampur seat

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Lucknow, Sep 29: Barely a day left for filing nominations for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday announced Tazeen Fatima as its candidate for by-elections to Rampur assembly constituency.

Tazeen Fatima is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from the SP. After Azam Khan became the Lok Sabha MP, Rampur legislative assembly seat will go for voting.

"Sudhakar Singh will be party's candidate from Ghosi, while Nirbhay Singh Patel will be SP candidate from Manikpur. The party has given ticket to Gaurav Kumar Rawat from Zaidpur. Subhash Rai will be SP candidate from Jalalpur, while Brijesh Verma Patel will be party candidate from Pratapgarh," SP said in a tweet.

Last week, the Election Commission (EC) had announced that polling for 11 Assembly seats in UP mostly belonging to MLAs who had won the Lok Sabha polls and resigned as members of state assembly will be held on October 21.

Assembly constituencies going to bypolls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

The Ghosi seat became vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.