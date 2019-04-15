FIR registered against Azam Khan, Jaya Prada demands that he be barred from contesting polls

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Apr 15: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's "underwear jibe" allegedly against actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada has snowballed into a major controversy with National Commission for Women (NCW) saying that it would issue a notice to him and now an FIR has also been filed.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma had earlier termed Khan's alleged derogatory remark against the actor as "extremely disgraceful" and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him.

Without naming the actor, who is fighting as a BJP candidate from Rampur, Khan told the gathering in an election rally in Rampur, "... you got represented (by her) for 10 years. (aapne das saal apna pratinidhitwa karwaya). People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai)."

The video of Khan's purported speech are also doing the rounds on various social media platforms. Construing Khan's remark as having made against Jaya Prada, BJP's state unit spokesperson Chandramohan told PTI, "It's a very obnoxious and shameful remark."

Meanwhile, Jaya Prada has responded to Khan's remark and demand that the SP leader be barred from contesting the elections.

"He should not be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There will be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you will be satisfied? You think that I will get scared and leave Rampur? But I won't leave," she told ANI.

Reacting to Khan's remarks, NCW chief Rekha Sharma tweeted that the NCW would also be requesting the Election Commission to bar him from contesting elections.

"Absolutely disgraceful. #AazamKhan is always abusive and disrespectful towards women. @ncw will take Suo Moto and will send a notice to him. Will request #ElectionCommission to bar him from contesting elections," Rekha Sharma tweeted.

Khan allegedly made the remarks while addressing a poll campaign rally at Rampur, which goes to polls on April 23 along with a total of 115 constituencies across 15 states in the third phase of the elections.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan asserted that he did not name anyone. He told ANI that he would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty.