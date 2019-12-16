Azam Khan’s son Abdullah’s election in UP set aside by Allahabad HC

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 16: Azam Khan's son, Abdullah Azam's elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been set aside.

    The Allahabad High Court has set aside the election of the Samajwadi Party leader while holding that Abdullah had produced fake documents in his affidavit while filing his nomination.

    The HC also observed that Abdullah was underage at the time of the election. Abdullah had won the 2017 assembly elections from Suar. His election was challenged by Nawab Kazim Ali, who was with the BSP earlier but joined the Congress later. Ali claimed that Abdullah was below the age of 25 when the elections were held in 2017.

    Several court notices put up outside Azam Khan's Rampur residence

    He also said that forged documents had been submitted to contest the elections and hence the elections be set aside. Abdullah had defeated Khan and Laxmi Saini of the BJP in the 2017 elections.

