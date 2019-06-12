  • search
    Azam Khan stokes controversy, says Madrasas don't breed nature like Godse, Sadhvi Pragya

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan stoked a controversy by saying that "madrasas do not breed a nature like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Singh Thakur."

    Azam Khan stokes controversy, says Madrasas dont breed nature like Godse, Pragya Thakur
    File photo of Azam Khan and Sadhvi Pragya

    Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi while Pragya Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament from Bhopal, is an accused in the Malegaon blast.

    'Godse killed Gandhi, Pragya killed his soul': Kailash Satyarthi

    "Madrasas don't breed a nature like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Thakur. See that first, announce that those propagating thoughts of Nathuram Godse will be declared enemies of democracy, those convicted for terror activities won't be rewarded," ANI quoted the SP leader as saying.

    Government on Tuesday announced that madrasa teachers across the country will be given training in various reputed institutions in subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science, and Computers so that they can impart mainstream education to their students.

