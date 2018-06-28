Azam Khan says, 'Taj Mahal is a Shiv Temple, will walk with Yogi to demolish it'

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday said that Taj Mahal is a Shiv Temple while asserting that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told him this. He also claimed that he is ready to demolish the monument.

""Taj Mahal is a Shiva temple, Yogi ji and many other people have told me this. I am the kind of Muslim who will walk with Yogi ji and will also get 10 to 20 thousand other Muslims along, to demolish the Taj Mahal. Yogi ji will deal the first blow, while I will follow up with the second one. Why is this symbol of slavery still standing?" Azam Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The agency also tweeted a video of the Samajwadi Party leader making the remark.

It is not the first time that Azam Khan has made controversial remarks about the Taj Mahal.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day