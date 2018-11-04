  • search

Azam Khan says Lord Ram's statue should be taller than Statue Of Unity

By
    New Delhi, Nov 4: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has said that a 151-metre tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya should be taller than the 'Statue of Unity' which is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

    Talking to ANI, Mr Khan asserted that Lord Ram's statue, which is likely to be built near the Sarayu river in the temple town should be constructed taller than the recently-inaugurated 182-meter Sardar Vallabhai Patel's statue.

    He said, "Why did this thought not occur at the time of building the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel? Why would anybody oppose (the building of Lord Ram's statue)? I would want an even taller statue of Lord Ram in Rampur."

    The announcement in this regard will be made during the Diwali festivities to be organised the next week when Yogi Adityanath will be in Ayodhya.

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said it is natural "that all of us will be happy if the Ram Temple is constructed."

    On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya case till next year to fix a date for the hearing.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 13:46 [IST]
