    Azam Khan held 'post of profit' during elections, alleges Jaya Prada; Challenges poll result

    By PTI
    Allahabad, July 5: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada on Friday filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the election of Azam Khan, who won the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat.

    In the petition it has been alleged that at the time of the election, Khan was chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is a post of profit.

    BJPs Jaya Prada
    The second allegation in the petition is that during the election process, Khan made religious appeals to garner votes which amounts to bad practice.

    [Azam Khan's another lewd remark against Jaya Prada]

    The petition was presented in the registry of the court and will be placed before the Chief Justice for nomination of a bench to hear the case.

    At the time of filling of the petition, Jaya Prada along with Amar Singh was present before the registry of the court.

