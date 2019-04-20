  • search
    Azam Khan breaks down, says he is being treated like a “terrorist”

    Lucknow, Apr 20: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, who has drawn flak from all quarters for his derogatory remark against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada, broke down during a rally at Uttar Pradesh's Rampur said that he is being treated as if he were an "anti-national" and "biggest terrorist in the world".

    File photo of SP leader Azam Khan
    File photo of SP leader Azam Khan

    Khan, a SP candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Rampur, said that the government would have shot him in public if it was within their power.

    In Rampur, Jaya Prada to take on one-time friend Azam Khan

    The Election Commission (EC) had pn April 16 barred Azam Khan from campaigning for 72 hours over his "khaki underwear" jibe at BJP candidate and former actress Jaya Prada. An FIR was also filed against Khan for his derogatory comment against the actor-turned politician who recently joined the BJP after quitting SP.

    Last week, Khan was also issued a fresh show cause notice by the EC for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at various places in Uttar Pradesh.

    "I am being treated as if I am an anti-national or a traitor. They are treating me as if I am the biggest terrorist in this world. Had it been within the limits of their power, the administration would have openly killed me by firing a shot at me," Azam Khan reportedly said while addressing a public rally at Rampur on Friday.

    "The three-day ban by Election Commission just ahead of the elections implies what they want to do. During the ban I cannot go anywhere, I cannot meet anyone, nor participate in rallies and public addresses," he had further said.

    After the fresh notice over allegedly making inflammatory remarks, the EC gave Khan 24 hours to respond to the notice saying prima facie he is guilty of violating the provisions of the model code. The EC pointed out that FlRs have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act against him in the cases.

    Azam Khan's son gives communal colour to EC's gag order

    Addressing an election rally on April 14, Azam Khan had said, "I brought her [Jaya Prada] to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

    Khan later, however, clarified that he did not make any objectionable remarks against Jaya Prada, asserting that he did not name anyone. Azam Khan also accused the media of misinterpreting his comments.

