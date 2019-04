Azam Khan banned from campaigning for two days for violating MCC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 30: The Election Commission has barred SP leader Azam Khan from campaigning for a period of 48 hours beginning from 6 am on 1 May over violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

It also condemned the statements Khan had made during the campaign and warned him not to repeat such misconduct in the future.