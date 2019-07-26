Azam Khan asked to apologise before House for derogatory remark, or face action

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 26: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday held a meeting with prominent leaders of the opposition to discuss the action to be taken against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who made a sexist remark in Parliament against BJP MP Rama Devi

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TDP's Jayadev Galla, BSP' Danish Ali, NCP's Supriya Sule were part of the meeting, among others.

The Speaker and the other leaders leaders reportedly arrived an a conclusion that Azam Khan should apologise before the House for his derogatory remarks. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will ask Khan to tender an apology.

In case Khan refuses to apologise, then Speaker will take action against the senior SP leader.

Earlier today, women members in Lok Sabha spoke in one voice condemning the sexiest remarks by SP member Azam Khan against Bihar MP Rama Devi and demanded that he apologise or else he should be suspended from the House.

During the Zero Hour, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the remarks of Khan in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a "blot" on all legislators, including men.

Azam's remarks aimed at BJP MP Rama Devi, when she was in the Chair on Thursday, were slammed as double-meaning, malicious, utterly condemnable and a blot on all legislators by ministers and MPs in the Lower House on Friday. Politicians cutting across party lines had demanded an apology from Khan.

The Lok Sabha unanimously passed a resolution authorising the Speaker to take action against Khan.