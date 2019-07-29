Azam Khan apologises for sexist remark against BJP MP

New Delhi, July 29: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan whose sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi in Parliament led to an outrage, apologised in parliament today.

"I had no malintent towards the Chair. Everyone in the House knows my speech and my conduct, but despite this, if the Chair feels that I made a mistake then I apologise for that," Azam Khan said on Monday in Lok Sabha.

The apology came after Azam Khan and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the House before the start of the session on Monday.

However, BJP MP Rama Devi refused to accept Azam Khan's apology. She said, "Azam Khan's behaviour has hurt the nation and its women. He has always made such remarks and never changed. His habit should change. He says whatever comes to his mouth, this needs to change."

On Saturday, BJP MP Devi had said Khan should be suspended from Lok Saba for five years and a mere apology from him for his remarks against her will not do.

Members in Lok Sabha had on Friday condemned Khan's remarks and demanded exemplary action against him.