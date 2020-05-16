Azaan, integral to Islam, not its recitation through loudspeaker:Allahabad HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 16: Azaan is an integral part of Islam, but not the loudspeaker, the Allahabad High Court has held.

The azaan may be an integral part of Islam, but its recitation through loudspeakers or other sound amplifying devices cannot be said to be an integral part of the religion, the HC said.

The Ghazipur, Farrukhabad and Hathras administrations had directed Mosques to stop recitation of azaan through loudspeakers in the wake of COVID-19. This was challenged by Ghazipur MP, Afzal Ansari and Congress leader Salman Khurshid. The court held that azaan can be recited by the muezzin from the Mosque minarets by human voice without using any amplifying device and the administration is directed not to cause any hindrance, unless such guidelines are being violated.

However under no circumstance can sound amplifying devices be permitted to be used between 10 pm and 6 am by the district administration, the Bench also held. The petitioners have failed to bring on record that they sought any such permission for the use of sound amplifying devices, for recital of azaan from their respective Mosques. Hence their use without such permission would be illegal and cannot be approved by this court.

However if any such application is filed before the authorities concerned, that may be dealt with in accordance with law, including the Noise Pollution Rules, the court said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had argued that azaan is a call for congregation of prayers at the Mosque and therefore is in violation of the guidelines for containing the pandemic.