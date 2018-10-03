  • search

Ayyappa devotees to file a review petition in Apex Court

    New Delhi, Oct 3: The Supreme Court laid down clear directions allowing entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, a decision welcomed by political parties of all spectrum - from the Left to the Right.

    But in Kerala, following the verdict, Hundreds of Ayyappa devotees, including women, blocked state and national highways in various parts of Kerala Tuesday expressed their dismay at the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to offer worship at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

    The activists, rallying under the banner of Sabarimala Protection Council, blocked traffic in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, resulting in mild tension. In Kochi, the protesters gathered on the National Highway at Vyttila.

    Impractical: Kerala denies women separate queues at Sabarimala temple

    The Kerala govt on Monday declared that separate queues for women entering Sabarimala following the SC's lifting of the ban on women's entry into the temple would be 'impractical'.

    supreme court sabarimala temple verdict kerala

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 10:37 [IST]
