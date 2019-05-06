  • search
    Ayushman row: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul, Priyanka over the death of Amethi man

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Amethi candidate Smriti Irani on Monday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and accused the Gandhi family of playing politics, even at the cost of a person's life.

    She was referring to a person who died after he was denied treatment in an Amethi hospital in which Rahul Gandhi is a trustee.

    Ayushman row: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul, Priyanka over the death of Amethi man
    Union Minister Smriti Irani.PTI Photo

    On Priyanka Gandhi, Irani said,"She did not know my name 5 years back, now she keeps taking my name, such an accomplishment. Nowadays she takes her husband's name less and my name more."

    Also Read | People are still deprived of basic facilities in Amethi: Smriti Irani

    Irani, also shared a video of a person on Twitter who was heard saying that his uncle died as the hospital denied him treatment after being told that "Modi's Ayushman Bharat card" was not accepted there.

    Irani is locked in a bitter political battle against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in this Lok Sabha constituency considered as his family bastion.

    The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or National Health Protection Scheme is a centrally sponsored scheme launched under Ayushman Bharat Mission in 2018. The aim of the scheme is to address healthcare holistically, cover both preventive and promotive health and make interventions in primary, secondary and tertiary care systems.

