Ayushman Bharat: UP Minister, ex-MLAs listed as Modicare beneficiaries in Kanpur

Lucknow, Oct 4: An Uttar Pradesh Minister, some former MLAs and prominent businessmen here figure in the list of beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, the Centre's recently launched health insurance scheme meant for the poor and the deprived, officials said.

Among the unintended beneficiaries of the recently launched Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the State's Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana.

Also Read What is Ayushman Bharat or Modicare

Probe ordered

Mahana has asked for a probe into the anomaly.

The ambitious scheme is expected to provide health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to about five crore people across the country.

"I came to know from some reliable sources that my name and my family members' names were on the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme website," he said.

Also Read Ayushman Bharat: Benefits, Registration, Eligibility and how to apply

The Minister said he then asked the Kanpur District Magistrate to conduct an inquiry and take strict action against those found guilty.

Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said the list also has the names of former BJP MLA Salil Vishnoi, former Congress MLA Ajay Kapoor and his brothers Vijay Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Also Read Meet India's first Ayushman Bharat baby- Karishma

Two lakh families

Over two lakh families in Kanpur district are listed as beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

PTI