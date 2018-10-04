  • search

Ayushman Bharat: UP Minister, ex-MLAs listed as Modicare beneficiaries in Kanpur

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lucknow, Oct 4: An Uttar Pradesh Minister, some former MLAs and prominent businessmen here figure in the list of beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, the Centre's recently launched health insurance scheme meant for the poor and the deprived, officials said.

    Ayushman Bharat

    Among the unintended beneficiaries of the recently launched Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the State's Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana.

    Also Read What is Ayushman Bharat or Modicare

    Probe ordered

    Mahana has asked for a probe into the anomaly.

    The ambitious scheme is expected to provide health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to about five crore people across the country.

    "I came to know from some reliable sources that my name and my family members' names were on the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme website," he said.

    Also Read Ayushman Bharat: Benefits, Registration, Eligibility and how to apply

    The Minister said he then asked the Kanpur District Magistrate to conduct an inquiry and take strict action against those found guilty.

    Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said the list also has the names of former BJP MLA Salil Vishnoi, former Congress MLA Ajay Kapoor and his brothers Vijay Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

    Also Read Meet India's first Ayushman Bharat baby- Karishma

    Two lakh families

    Over two lakh families in Kanpur district are listed as beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    aayushman bharat modicare uttar pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue