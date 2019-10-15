  • search
    Ayushman Bharat programme empowering several Indians: PM

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the progress made by the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat programme under which 50 lakh beneficiaries have been treated free of cost.

    Ayushman Bharat programme empowering several Indians: PM

    He described it as an "important milestone" towards a healthy India. "It would make every Indian proud that in a year, over 50 lakh citizens have benefited from free of cost treatment thanks to Ayushman Bharat," he tweeted.

    The scheme, launched in September 2018, aims to provide healthcare to 10 crore poor and lower middle income families through a health insurance plan providing a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family. "Apart from curing, this scheme is empowering several Indians," the prime minister said.

