  • search

Ayushman Bharat: Benefits, Registration, Eligibility and how to apply

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 27: The Modi government has rolled out a mammoth scheme, deemed the largest in the world, to provide free health insurance to India's poor and marginalised families. Named Pradhan Mantri Jan Ayogya Yojana or Ayushman Bharat, the scheme was rolled out last week.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    What is it?

    Ayushman Bharat is a health insurance scheme under which 10.74 crore poor households across India will be eligible for reimbursement of up to Rs 5 lakh per year towards hospitalisation expenses of their family members. Apart from the expenses on in-patient treatment, the scheme also covers pre- and post-hospitalisation costs to some extent.

    Also Read | 'Modicare' launched: What is Ayushman Bharat health scheme?

    Key features of the Modicare:

    • There is no restriction on family size, age or gender.
    • All members of eligible families as present in SECC database are automatically covered.
    • No money needs to be paid by the family for treatment in case of hospitalization
    • All pre-existing conditions are covered from day one of the policy. The benefits cover will include pre and post hospitalisation
    • You can go to public or empanelled private hospitals across the country and get free treatment
    • You need to carry any prescribed ID to receive treatment at the hospital

    How to check eligibility

    • Go to NHA portal and Log in to mera.pmjay.gov.in
    • Enter your mobile number and captcha code.
    • A one-time password will be sent to your mobile number.
    • After entering the OTP, you will be taken to this screen.
    • Select the state: Fill all the fields like name, mobile number, ration card number, or Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna URN number.
    • If your name is there in the list, it will show up on the right-hand side of the page.
    • Click on 'Family Members' tab to find the beneficiary details

    Required documents

    • Respective special category certificates
    • Age proof documents
    • Family structure
    • Identification details
    • Contact information
    • Scanned copy of Aadhar
    • Income certificate
    • Caste certificate

    Registration: No registration required. PMJAY will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service.

    Also Read | Modi's 'game changer' Ayushman Bharat health scheme hits a wall in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh

    How will beneficiary be identified at the hospital

    • Hospital help desk- Identitity verification through Aadhaar and other ID
    • Beneficiary identification system using letter with family card
    • Give e- card and you can meet the doctor

    How to access care under PMJAY

    • Patient approaches empanelled hostiptals, 'aarogya mitras' to provide support in beneficiary verification, authentication, query management, grievance redressal.
    • Confirm eligibility preferably through Aadhaar
    • Pre authorisation request and approval- Hospitals selects packages, checks balance
    • Submits supporting evidence required for treatment
    • Treatment, discharge and beneficiary feedback

    Read more about:

    ayushman bharat modi government aadhaar

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue