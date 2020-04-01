  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 01: There is still no cure for coronavirus. However in these times, it is extremely important to boost one's immunity.

    The Ayush ministry has suggested some measures that could help boost immunity. The guidelines have been issued with special references to respiratory health amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus.

    Ayush ministry’s guidelines to boost immunity amidst COVID-19 outbreak

    Here are the suggestions by the Ayush Ministry:

    • Drink warm water through the day
    • Practice yogasana, pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes daily
    • Use condiments like turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic in cooking
    • Take ten grams of chyavanprash in the morning.
    • Drink herbal tea or decoction made from basil, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger (Shunthi) and raisins
    • Have 150 ml of hot milk once or twice a day with half teaspoon of turmeric powder
    • Apply sesame or coconut oil or ghee in both the nostrils in morning and evening
    • For dry cough, sore throat, inhale steam with fresh mint leaves or ajwain once a day
    • Have clove powder mixed with natural sugar or honey thrice a day for cough, throat irritation

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11:31 [IST]
