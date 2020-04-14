Ayush Ministry recommendations to boost immunity as suggested by PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended the lockdown until May 3 and also sought seven promises from the people of the country.

Among the seven promises sought, he also urged the people to go through the immunity boosting measures recommended by the Ayush ministry.

Ayush Ministry recommendations to boost immunity:

General Measures:

Drink warm water throughout the day.

Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes as advised by Ministry of AYUSH.

Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

Ayurvedic Immunity Promoting Measures:

Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar free Chyavanprash.

Drink herbal tea / decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.

Golden Milk- Half tea spoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk - once or twice a day.

Simple Ayurvedic Procedures:

Nasal application - Apply sesame oil / coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (Pratimarsh Nasya) in morning and evening.

Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 table spoon sesame or coconut oil in mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

During dry cough / sore throat:

Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practiced once in a day.

Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar / honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.