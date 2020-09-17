Ayurveda expert Krishnakumar passes away

Coimbatore, Sep 17: The Managing Director of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy and Chancellor of city-based Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, P R Krishnakumar passed away here on Wednesday night.

The 69-year old Padma Shree recipient was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection in a private hospital here and he breathed his last on Wednesday night, sources close to him said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Krishnakumar's death, describing him as "an extremely humble and knowledgeable person" and expressed grief over his demise.

Modi had on an earlier occasion conversed with Krishnakumar, through video conference, on the role of Ayurveda to treat coronavirus during lockdown.

Krishnakumar, awarded the Padma Shree in 2009 for his contributions to Ayurveda, is the son of P V Rama Varier, the founder of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy. He was born in Shoranur, Kerala.

In a tweet, Modi mourned Krishnakumar's death.

"Shri P R KrishnaKumar's persistent, enterprising and mission-mode efforts contributed to Ayurveda's global popularity. He was an extremely humble and knowledgeable person. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

He also shared a photograph of him with Krishnakumar.

Krishnakumar established an institute by the name AVP Research Foundation (AVPRF) to conduct clinical, literary, field and drug researches and to train aspiring ayurvedic scholars.

AVPRF launched the RUDRA clinical documentation programme in 2003 to promote practice-based evidence in the field of Ayurveda.

He conceived and implemented a unique seven and a half year educational programme for Ayurveda totally free of cost, affiliated to Madras University and later to Bharathiar University and also approved by the Central Council for Indian Medicine (CCCIM), which created a unique breed of Ayurveda scholars.

The government honoured him in the year 2016 with the prestigious "Dhanwanthari Puraskar" for his contributions in the field of Ayurveda Education, Health and Community Services.

He is also the recipient of awards like "Pathanjali Puraskar" of Pathanjali Vidya Peetam among others.