  • search
Trending Ayodhya Verdict Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    #AYODHYAVERDICT trends on Twitter, this is how netizens reacted to historic judgement

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 9: Soon after the pronouncement of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, netizens have urged people to maintain peace and order.

    The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

    #AYODHYAVERDICT trends on Twitter, this is how netizens reacted to historic judgement

    Social media was buzzing since Friday evening, the eve of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title case. #BabriMasjid was trending on twitter with over 54700 mentions while #AYODHYAVERDICT has over 432, 000 mentions and #RamMandir at over 113000 mentions. There were at least 3290 tweets on the hashtag on the name of Ranjan Gogoi, the Chief Justice of India at the time of filing this report.

    Read full 1,045 page Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya

      Ayodhya Verdict: Muslim groups divided over SC verdict on Ayodhya, Iqbal Asari welcomes verdict

      Twitter users had a day off as it saw people from Hindu and Muslim communities unite ahead of Ayodhya decision for a greater cause. A message of non-violence and unity floated around and good citizens of the Internet urged others to respect one another regardless of the outcome.

      Social media was flooded with updates on the verdict with several people using the platform for meme's while several others were seen making strong observations--some critical of the verdict while several others in praise.

      Check out some of the tweets here:

      More AYODHYA News

      Read more about:

      ayodhya supreme court twitterati

      Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 9, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue