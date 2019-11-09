#AYODHYAVERDICT trends on Twitter, this is how netizens reacted to historic judgement

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 9: Soon after the pronouncement of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, netizens have urged people to maintain peace and order.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Social media was buzzing since Friday evening, the eve of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title case. #BabriMasjid was trending on twitter with over 54700 mentions while #AYODHYAVERDICT has over 432, 000 mentions and #RamMandir at over 113000 mentions. There were at least 3290 tweets on the hashtag on the name of Ranjan Gogoi, the Chief Justice of India at the time of filing this report.

Twitter users had a day off as it saw people from Hindu and Muslim communities unite ahead of Ayodhya decision for a greater cause. A message of non-violence and unity floated around and good citizens of the Internet urged others to respect one another regardless of the outcome.

Social media was flooded with updates on the verdict with several people using the platform for meme's while several others were seen making strong observations--some critical of the verdict while several others in praise.

JUST IN: Sunni Waqf Board issues statement, says it welcomes #AyodhyaVerdict and won't be seeking a review. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 9, 2019

A civilizational wound is now healed. 490+ years of struggle has finally ended in victory.



Let's bow down to all those millions of Ram bhakts of last few centuries who relentlessly fought for this.



How fortunate we are to be witnessing this moment!#AyodhyaVerdict — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 9, 2019

Today can be a landmark day for India's Unity & Secularism



- Mandir banega

- Masjid banega

- Kartarpur Corridor opened

- India Pak cooperate for once



All 3 religions honoured. And more importantly, for everyone, this day might mark end of religious bs on TV#AyodhyaVerdict — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) November 9, 2019

CJI:Do u want to sit & argue?

92-yr-old Parasaran:It’s ok. You're too kind. The tradition of the Bar has been to stand & argue, and I'm concerned about the tradition.



"My last wish before I die,is to finish this case"



Massive Salute to Lawyer Keshav Parasaran🙏 #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/gwsnWXZ7V3 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) November 9, 2019

#AYODHYAVERDICT hail Supreme Court! Let the needful be done. Now moving towards working on issues that will help our nation become the BEST place to LIVE in. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2019

No civilisation has withstood centuries of loot, invasion, takeover and still lived to re-build its core symbols of belief which were destroyed.

Somnath, #RamMandir...



Kuch baat hai ki hasti mit-ti nahi hamari

Sadiyon raha hai dushman daur-e-zaman hamara

- Iqbal#AYODHYAVERDICT — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 9, 2019

Sewiyaan kheer already being distributed to neighbours & friends, & alu tarkaari w/o onion-garlic. Puris being made. Tons of work to finish but Shri Ram ke liye yeh celebratory meal toh banta hai, na! 🙏🏻🚩🛕🚩🙏🏻 #AYODHYAVERDICT #CJIRanjanGogoi pic.twitter.com/a3VxJWRlIf — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) November 9, 2019