    Ayodhya: VHP stalls 'Trishul Diksha' programme ahead of SC verdict

    Ayodhya, October 16: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which has been spearheading the Ram temple movement, has ended its 'Trishul Diksha' programme in Ayodhya and other places 15 days ahead of Supreme Court's Verdict in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.

    Ayodhya: VHP stalls Trishul Diksha programme ahead of SC verdict
    VHP ends its 'Trishul Diksha' program in Ayodhya

    The programme was scheduled to continue till October 30, but it has been stalled with immediate effect in view of the impending Supreme Court judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and the escalated threat perception in the holy city.

    "It is due to special circumstances that we have stalled the programme. The other training programmes will continue," the VHP organising Secretary Bholendra said.

    Bholendra also said that the VHP has proposed a 'Hit Chintak' campaign in November under which one lakh new members would be enrolled. The VHP has cautioned its members against making irresponsible statements and has asked all leaders to speak with restraint.

