    New Delhi, Nov 09: It's a historic day for India as the most awaited Ayodhya verdict has been announced by the highest court of law, the Supreme Court of India on Saturday. But before the verdict security was beefed up across the country so that peace could prevail. Looking to this, several WhatsApp groups today showed 'admin only' mode with users of the messaging app taking precautions amid reports that security agencies were keeping an eye on the social media .

    When the news came out on Friday night that the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Saturday morning, messages started circulating on WhatsApp groups asking them to go into 'admin only' mode for the next few days to avoid posting of any objectionable content by any member.

    Ayodhya Verdict: Whatsapp groups showed admin only mode with users taking precaution
    Representational Image

    Several appeals were also made to all social media users to exercise restraint and not to post any content, which would create communal disharmony and disturb law and order.

    Amid this, strong security measures have been taken in Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana in view of the Ayodhya verdict by the SC. Additional police forces were also deployed in the communally sensitive old city of Hyderabad.

    WhatsApp latest update on privacy: Users can now decide who can add them to groups

    Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar held a meeting with top officials late Friday night to discuss the security arrangements.

      Ayodhya Verdict: Muslim groups divided over SC verdict on Ayodhya, Iqbal Asari welcomes verdict

      Though the Telengana Government didn't issue any order declaring holiday for schools, but several private educational institutions announced a holiday as a precautionary measure.

      Leaders of various political and religious organisations also appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to show any negative reaction to the verdict. Some also spread a message of harmony and brotherhood among the countrymen nationwide.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 15:56 [IST]
