Ayodhya verdict: Way everyone reacted proof of India's ancient culture of social harmony, says PM

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 09: One a day when the Supreme Court pronounced historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it is a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all.

He said every section of the society welcomed the apex court's verdict which shows that social harmony has always been an important part of India's culture and tradition.

"After the verdict, the way every section of society, of every religion, has welcomed it is a proof of India's ancient culture and tradition of social harmony," PM said in his address to the nation.

"Supreme Court listened to all the sides during the hearings of this case with utmost patience and it is a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all," Modi said.

[Read full 1,045 page Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya]

PM said the Supreme Court verdict brought new dawn, and "now the next generation will build a new India".

"There is no place for fear, bitterness and negativity in 'New India'," he said.

Throughout his address, Modi lauded the Indian judicial system that, he said, had helped etch today's date in history books in golden letters.

"The Supreme Court has shown to us that the most difficult problems can be dealt within the framework of India's legal system. It may take time, but it is better to stay patient. India's Constitution, its legal system - it is our great inheritance. That we have firm belief and trust in it is paramount. The apex court's decision today will bring a new dawn," he said.

"During the hearings, the Supreme Court heard every party with patience, and it is a matter of joy for everyone that the decision was taken with everyone's concerns into account. We know how big an issue it is to deal with small disputes at home. The Supreme Court has shown an iron will. The efforts of the judges, the court, the legal system, are laudable," he said.

Modi said the Ayodhya title dispute may have affected generations, but after today's decision the country should take a pledge "that our new generations will start afresh to help build a new India".

The Supreme Court today held that the Hindus would get the disputed site at Ayodhya while the Muslims would be given alternate land of 5 acres.

The court further said that the Centre shall set up a trust in 3 months to build a temple.