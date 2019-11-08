Ayodhya Verdict: To take stock of security situation, CJI calls for meeting with UP top officials

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has called for a meeting with top officials from Uttar Pradesh ahead of the crucial Ayodhya verdict.

Justice Gogoi has called for a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of UP. During the meeting he would take stock of the prevailing law and order situation in Ayodhya and also the rest of the state.

On Thursday, the CJI handed over hearing of mentioning of urgent matters to his successor Justice S A Bobde.

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict major Railway advisory issued

Justice Gogoi retires on November 17 and this means he has effectively 5 working days left. With a hectic last five days left, Justice Gogoi handed over mentioning of urgent matters for early hearing to Justice Bobde who is next in line to become the CJI.

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver the Ayodhya verdict between November 13 and 15. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected also deliver the verdicts on the Rafale and Sabarimala cases during this period.

In addition to this case, he would also deliver important judgments in the review petitions filed in both the Sabarimala and Rafale case. He is also presiding over a Bench that would deliver the verdict in the contempt case against Rahul Gandhi filed by BJP leader, Meenakshi Lekhi. The Bench headed by the CJI will also deliver its verdict on whether the Right to Information law is applicable to the office of the Chief Justice of India.