    Ayodhya verdict to strengthen spirit of Rashtra Bhakti, says PM Modi

    New Delhi, Nov 09: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday finally delivered its verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit. The apex court directed the Centre to form a Trust within three months to build a temple at the disputed site of 2.77 acre in Ayodhya.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said be "Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti', the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya "strengthened the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti."

    He added that the verdict should not be seen as a win or loss for anybody

    Earlier in the day, the apex court directed that Hindus will get the disputed land subject to conditions, the inner courtyard will be handed over to a Centre-led Trust, and a suitable plot of land measuring 5 acre shall be given to Sunni Waqf Board.

    According to the Supreme Court judgment, the Centre will formulate a scheme within three months for the same. However, the Court said that the right of Ram Lalla to the disputed property is subject to the maintenance of peace and law and order and tranquility. Furthermore, it ordered the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order

    Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
