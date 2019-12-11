  • search
    Ayodhya review pleas to be taken up in-chamber at 1.40 pm

    New Delhi, Dec 11: A new Ayodhya Bench will hold an in-chamber hearing on Thursday on review petitions challenging the November 9 verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute on Thursday.

    Ayodhya verdict: Supreme Court to hear review petitions tomorrow

    The new five-judge bench is headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprises Justices Ashok Bhushan, S.A. Nazeer, D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Khanna is the new judge on the bench who has replaced retired Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

    The in-chamber hearing will begin at 1:40 p.m. A total of 18 review petitions have been filed in the apex court seeking review of its November 9 judgement.

    While five pleas were filed by Maulana Mufti Hasbullah, Moulana Mahfoozur Rehman, Mishbahuddin, Mohd Umar and Haji Mahboob, who are all supported by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the sixth one has been filed by Mohammad Ayub.

    Separately, 40 persons, including rights activists, have jointly moved the top court seeking review of its verdict in the Ayodhya case claiming that the judgement "errs in both fact and law".

    In a unanimous verdict on November 9, a 5-judge bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had decreed the entire 2.77 acre disputed land in favour of deity 'Ram Lalla' and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

      On December 2, the first plea seeking review of Ayodhya verdict was filed in the apex court by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq and also the Uttar Pradesh president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

      The Allahabad High Court gave its judgment on this disputed land in 2010, partitioning it among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

