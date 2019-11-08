  • search
    Ayodhya verdict: Security cover of judges increased

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The nation is on high alert as the Supreme Court would deliver its verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday.

    The security cover for the five judges who would deliver the verdict has been increased. Meanwhile, security is high at all places across the nation.

    Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
    CJI Gogoi had met with top officials from UP earlier today to discuss the law and order situation.

    On Thursday, the CJI handed over hearing of mentioning of urgent matters to his successor Justice S A Bobde. Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

    [Supreme Court to deliver Ayodhya land dispute case verdict on Saturday]

    The Union Ministry for Home Affairs, has directed all states to tighten security ahead of the crucial Ayodhya verdict. Sources in the Home Ministry tell OneIndia that the advisory has been issued to all states to ensure that tight security is in place.

    Further the Home Ministry has also advised the Uttar Pradesh government to take all necessary steps to ensure that the situation is under control. It has said that the situation could be highly volatile ahead on the day of the judgment.

    The verdict would be delivered by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 22:46 [IST]
