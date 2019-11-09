  • search
    Ayodhya verdict: RSS workers perform 'aarti' at temple near headquarter in Nagpur

    Nagpur, Nov 09: Workers of the RSS and the BJP on Saturday performed an 'aarti' at a temple adjacent to the RSS headquarter in Mahal area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, hours after the supreme court delivered its verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute.

    Local leaders of the BJP also participated in the aarti, which was kept low key. At least 50 activists of the Sangh and the BJP participated in the ritual. They shouted slogans hailing 'Jai Shree Ram' and distributed sweets. They were soon asked to leave the temple by the police.

    "We all are happy. The supreme court has given a very good decision in the interest of both the communities. I think it is a historic decision and we welcome it," said Maharashtra BJP spokesperson MLC Girish Vyas. The celebrations remained muted because the Ayodhya issue is a matter of faith for us, he said.

    "We want to celebrate the verdict in a low-key manner as we do not want to hurt religious feelings," Vyas added. Meanwhile, BJP Nagpur media in-charge Chandan Goswami gave credit to party stalwart L K Advani for the verdict recalling the 'rathyatra' taken out by him in 1992 during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that had built momentum for the construction of the temple. "This is a historic decision which will be remembered by the next generation for centuries," he added.

    Read full 1,045 page Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya

    BJP Nagpur president Pravin Datke also appealed for low-key celebrations. RSS workers in Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises in Reshimbagh area could be seen glued to television sets as the news on the apex court verdict broke. They wished each other and exchanged sweets. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir is a memorial dedicated to RSS founder late K B Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar, who were the first two leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

    "This is not the issue of victory or defeat for any stake-holder. We welcome the supreme court decision," a senior Sangh worker said. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
