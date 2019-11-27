  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya verdict: Muslim law board to file review plea before Dec 9

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title suit before December 9.

    "The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and we have time till December 9 for doing so," AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told PTI.

    Ayodhya verdict: Muslim law board to file review plea before Dec 9
    Representational Image

    The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque.

    Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah among 100 prominent Muslims opposing filing of Ayodhya review plea

    Stressing that the decision of the Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the main litigants, will have no effect on the AIMPLB decision, Jilani said the board has already taken a final decision in this regard in its meeting here on November 17.

    "Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Babri Masjid case during the first week of December. Sunni Waqf Board's decision not to pursue the case won't legally affect us. All Muslim organizations are on the same page," Zafaryab Jilani was quoted as saying in a tweet by the AIMPLB.

    "The date for filing the review petition cannot be announced as of now as it is yet to be decided on whose behalf it will be filed," Jilani said while alleging that prospective Muslim parties, who can file the review petition, are being harassed by the Ayodhya police.

    Ayodhya case: Members can discuss review petition on Nov 26 meeting, says Sunni board chief

    Police are warning Muslim litigants that they will be framed and put behind bars if they file a review petition. This behaviour of police can also be mentioned in the petition that will be moved before the apex court, the AIMPLB secretary said.

    In a unanimous verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

    More AIMPLB News

    Read more about:

    aimplb ayodhya supreme court

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue