Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Suit by Nimrohi Akhara not maintainable says SC

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The much awaited Ayodhya verdict will be delivered in a short while from now. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict at 10.30 am.

    Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Historic judgment in few hours from now

    Security is high across the nation in anticipation of the verdict.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    10:44 AM, 9 Nov
    Archealogy is not a weak science.
    10:43 AM, 9 Nov
    The report of the ASI cannot be dismissed as conjecture or just guess work says SC.
    10:42 AM, 9 Nov
    Suit by Nimrohi Akhara is not maintainable says SC. Has no sheabait or priestly rights says SC.
    10:42 AM, 9 Nov
    Shri Ram Lalla is a juristic entry, but Shr Ram Janmashathan is not says SC.
    10:41 AM, 9 Nov
    Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi while reading out judgement: This court must accept faith and accept belief of worshippers. Court should preserve balance.
    10:40 AM, 9 Nov
    The Nimrohi Akhara is a sheabait says SC.
    10:40 AM, 9 Nov
    The suit by the Nirmohi Akahar is batted by limitation and rules says Supreme Court.
    10:38 AM, 9 Nov
    Babri Mosque was built by Mir Baqi, the Shia commander of Babur.It is appropriate for us get into that theology says CJI.
    10:37 AM, 9 Nov
    In 1946 the trial court held that the Babri Masjid was Sunni property. It was claimed that Babur’s Shia commander Mir Baqi had built the Mosque and not Babar, who was a Sunni. The Central Shia Waqf Board moved the Supreme Court ini 2017 challenging the 1946 order.
    10:36 AM, 9 Nov
    The order says that the Shia Waqf Board will have no claim to the Babri Mosque.
    10:35 AM, 9 Nov
    The petitions by the Shia Waqf Board have been rejected. The board had claimed rights on the Bari Mosque.
    10:34 AM, 9 Nov
    The petitions by the Shia Waqf Board have been rejected. The board had claimed rights on the Bari Moqque.
    10:33 AM, 9 Nov
    The Supreme Court has delivered a unanimous verdict. There were no dissenting views and the judgment has been unanimous.
    10:30 AM, 9 Nov
    Copies of the judgment have been brought in a sealed cover to the court room. The lawyers meanwhile have taken their seats.
    10:29 AM, 9 Nov
    There are at least 1,000 people outside the court room of the CJI. They include, lawyers, journalists, police personnel.
    10:28 AM, 9 Nov
    Massive crowd has gathered outside Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court where the 5-judge Constitutional bench will deliver the judgment in the Ayodhya case.
    10:25 AM, 9 Nov
    At least 40,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai in view of the Supreme Court's verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit. The situation will be monitored through drone units and live CCTV feeds from the police control room. The financial capital had witnessed communal riots after demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya in December 1992 and January 1993. "We are prepared to tackle any eventuality," said DCP Pranay Ashok. He said police are keeping a close watch on every activity in the city and will also deploy SRPF, Riot Control Police, Rapid Action Force.
    10:23 AM, 9 Nov
    The doors of the court have opened. The verdict will be delivered in a short while from now
    10:21 AM, 9 Nov
    A strong posse of security personnel have been deployed around the court complex and vehicles and pedestrians are being subjected to full check
    10:20 AM, 9 Nov
    Here are the 5 Judges who will deliver the Ayodhya verdict today CJI Ranjan Gogoi Next CJI Justice SA Bobde Justice Ashok Bhushan Justice DY Chandrachud Justice Abdul Nazeer
    10:20 AM, 9 Nov
    Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said,''I appeal to people of Uttarakhand to accept whatever verdict is given by the Supreme Court. No rumours or objectionable comments should be made on social media or other platforms that could adversely affect social harmony.''
    10:19 AM, 9 Nov
    15 minutes to go, doors of the court hall 1 are yet to be opened. The CJI and the other judges have arrived at the Supreme Court. The verdict is expected to be out at 10.30 am.
    10:18 AM, 9 Nov
    Senior advocates Rajeev Dhavan for the Sunni Wakf Board and CS Vaidyanathan for the Hindu side arrive in Supreme Court.
    10:17 AM, 9 Nov
    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has left for UP 100 Headquarters to keep an eye on all developments from across the state
    10:13 AM, 9 Nov
    With 20 minutes to go a quick recap of what the Allahabad HC had said in 2010: The Allahabad High Court in 2010 in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The HC had split ownership of the site, three ways with the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and For Ram Lalla getting a third each.
    10:11 AM, 9 Nov
    Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi arrives at Supreme Court. He will deliver the verdict shortly.
    10:11 AM, 9 Nov
    10:06 AM, 9 Nov
    Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said irrespective of the decision, it is everyone's responsibility to maintain the country's tradition of unity and social harmony.
    10:04 AM, 9 Nov
    CJI Ranjan Gogoi's security has been upgraded to Z-plus, CNN-News18 reported
    10:03 AM, 9 Nov
    Uttar Pradesh Police are keeping a strong watch on social media as posting objectionable things and spreading rumours online may invoke NSA, if required. "Internet services have been scrapped in one district for 24 hours. Seventy-six cases have been registered, 42 people have been arrested and we have recommended blocking of 670 social media accounts," said UP DGP OP Singh.
