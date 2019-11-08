For Quick Alerts
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Suit by Nimrohi Akhara not maintainable says SC
New Delhi, Nov 08: The much awaited Ayodhya verdict will be delivered in a short while from now. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict at 10.30 am.
Security is high across the nation in anticipation of the verdict.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
At least 40,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai in view of the Supreme Court's verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit. The situation will be monitored through drone units and live CCTV feeds from the police control room. The financial capital had witnessed communal riots after demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya in December 1992 and January 1993. "We are prepared to tackle any eventuality," said DCP Pranay Ashok. He said police are keeping a close watch on every activity in the city and will also deploy SRPF, Riot Control Police, Rapid Action Force.
With 20 minutes to go a quick recap of what the Allahabad HC had said in 2010: The Allahabad High Court in 2010 in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The HC had split ownership of the site, three ways with the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and For Ram Lalla getting a third each.
Uttar Pradesh Police are keeping a strong watch on social media as posting objectionable things and spreading rumours online may invoke NSA, if required. "Internet services have been scrapped in one district for 24 hours. Seventy-six cases have been registered, 42 people have been arrested and we have recommended blocking of 670 social media accounts," said UP DGP OP Singh.
