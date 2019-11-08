Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Suit by Nimrohi Akhara not maintainable says SC

News India live

New Delhi, Nov 08: The much awaited Ayodhya verdict will be delivered in a short while from now. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict at 10.30 am.

Security is high across the nation in anticipation of the verdict.

Archealogy is not a weak science. The report of the ASI cannot be dismissed as conjecture or just guess work says SC. Suit by Nimrohi Akhara is not maintainable says SC. Has no sheabait or priestly rights says SC. Shri Ram Lalla is a juristic entry, but Shr Ram Janmashathan is not says SC. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi while reading out judgement: This court must accept faith and accept belief of worshippers. Court should preserve balance. The Nimrohi Akhara is a sheabait says SC. The suit by the Nirmohi Akahar is batted by limitation and rules says Supreme Court. Babri Mosque was built by Mir Baqi, the Shia commander of Babur.It is appropriate for us get into that theology says CJI. In 1946 the trial court held that the Babri Masjid was Sunni property. It was claimed that Babur’s Shia commander Mir Baqi had built the Mosque and not Babar, who was a Sunni. The Central Shia Waqf Board moved the Supreme Court ini 2017 challenging the 1946 order. The situation will be monitored through drone units and live CCTV feeds from the police control room. The financial capital had witnessed communal riots after demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya in December 1992 and January 1993. "We are prepared to tackle any eventuality," said DCP Pranay Ashok. He said police are keeping a close watch on every activity in the city and will also deploy SRPF, Riot Control Police, Rapid Action Force. The doors of the court have opened. The verdict will be delivered in a short while from now A strong posse of security personnel have been deployed around the court complex and vehicles and pedestrians are being subjected to full check Here are the 5 Judges who will deliver the Ayodhya verdict today CJI Ranjan Gogoi Next CJI Justice SA Bobde Justice Ashok Bhushan Justice DY Chandrachud Justice Abdul Nazeer Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said,''I appeal to people of Uttarakhand to accept whatever verdict is given by the Supreme Court. "Internet services have been scrapped in one district for 24 hours. Seventy-six cases have been registered, 42 people have been arrested and we have recommended blocking of 670 social media accounts," said UP DGP OP Singh.

CJI Gogoi had met with top officials from UP earlier today to discuss the law and order situation. On Thursday, the CJI handed over hearing of mentioning of urgent matters to his successor Justice S A Bobde. Justice Gogoi retires on November 17. The Union Ministry for Home Affairs, has directed all states to tighten security ahead of the crucial Ayodhya verdict. Sources in the Home Ministry tell OneIndia that the advisory has been issued to all states to ensure that tight security is in place. Further the Home Ministry has also advised the Uttar Pradesh government to take all necessary steps to ensure that the situation is under control. It has said that the situation could be highly volatile ahead on the day of the judgment. The verdict would be delivered by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training centres to remain closed from 9th November to 11th November. Security is high across the nation ahead of the crucial verdict. All roads leading to Ayodhya have been blocked. The Bench had reserved the verdict on October 16 after hearing the matter for 40 days on a day to day basis. There have bee appeals for peace called for by both communities. Hectic parleys have been held over the past couple of days to ensure that security is tight and nothing untoward takes place. After reserving the verdythe CJI had said that it would be a miracle to write the verdict in four weeks. CJI designate S A Bobde had called the judgment as one of the most important in Indian history. A notice regarding the pronouncement of judgement by a Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court late Friday evening. Fourteen appeals have been filed in the court against the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be divided equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. Initially, as many as five lawsuits were filed in the lower court. The first one was filed by Gopal Singh Visharad, a devotee of ''Ram Lalla'', in 1950 to seek enforcement of the right to worship of Hindus at the disputed site. In the same year, the Paramahansa Ramachandra Das had also filed the lawsuit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols under the central dome of the now-demolished disputed structure. The plea was later withdrawn. Later, the Nirmohi Akahara also moved the trial court in 1959 seeking management and ''shebaiti'' (devotee) rights over the 2.77 acre disputed land. The deity, ''Ram Lalla Virajman'', through next friend and former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agrawal, and the Janmbhoomi (the birthplace) moved the lawsuit in 1989, seeking title right over the entire disputed property on the key ground that the land itself has the character of the deity and of a ''Juristic entity''. Later, all the lawsuits were transferred to the Allahabad High Court for adjudication following the demolition of the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid structure on December 6, 1992, sparking communal riots in the country. The apex court had on August 6 commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed. It had taken note of the report of the three-member panel, comprising Justice FMI Kallifulla, spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, that mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, did not result in any final settlement and it had to decide the matter pending before it. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya with drones being used to monitor the situation ahead of the court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Elaborating on the security arrangements, additional director general of police (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry told PTI, "Adequate forces have been provided to Ayodhya and all sensitive districts of the state in good measure. The force has been sufficiently strengthened in terms of CAPF and PAC companies." He said not only their number had been increased but the efficiency of the deployed forces was also being improved for the past two months by giving them better equipment and training. Apart from this, senior officers were also involved in planning, he said. When asked whether drone cameras will be used for monitoring purposes, Ramasastry said, "Drone cameras are being used in the preparatory phase so that the deployment of the forces can be planned correctly." He said drone cameras would also be used to closely monitor vulnerable spots and rooftops to prevent the accumulation of stones. The Mumbai police says all security arrangements have been made to ensure that security is high ahead of the verdict. We are aware of the situation the Mumbai police PRO said. The notice on the official website of the Supreme Court. Whatever decision SC delivers in Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace,unity and goodwill of India says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All schools and colleges to remain shut in Karnataka on Saturday. All of us should ensure that our reactions will be peaceful no matter what the verdict be. It should not create any room for hate mongering. State police has been directed to be on high alert, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Section 144 (gathering of more than 4 people banned) has been imposed in the district. All private & government schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow, says Collector and District Magistrate of Bhopal.