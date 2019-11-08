News India live

Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Muslims will get alternate land in Ayodhya says SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: The much awaited Ayodhya verdict will be delivered in a short while from now. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict at 10.30 am.

Security is high across the nation in anticipation of the verdict.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Muslim parties to get alternate land says SC. Wrong committed must be limited the court also said. For 325 years from the construction of the Mosque till 1857, Muslims have given no evidence of offering prayers at the disputed site in exclusion of Hindus. The destruction of the Mosque was in breach of the SC order, the Bench said. The disputed site is one composite whole. There was no namaz after 1949, the court also held. Sunni Board has not been able to prove its exclusive right and that the entire land has to be considered as a whole says SC. The riots of 1934 and disturbances in 1949 show possession of the inner court yard was a matter of contestation. Documents prior to 1857 show that Hindus were not barred from worshipping in the inner court yard. The railings segregating the outer and inner courtyard was made in 1857. But Hindus always believed that the birthplace of Ram was in the inner courtyard of the mosque, the court said. While citing evidence that Hindus continued praying, the SC ruled that Muslims have been establish possessory rights over the disputed property. Hindus always believed that the birthplace of Ram was in the inner courtyard of the Mosque says SC. There is evidence that Ram Chabutra was worshipped before British came, says SC It is clearly established while Muslims offered prayers inside the inner courtyard, the same was done by Hindus in the outer court yard. Though there were obstructions, Muslims continued to offer Namaz inside the inner courtyard. So the Muslims have not abandoned the Mosque, the SC says. Muslims cannot asset right of adverse possession says Supreme Court. The act of placing an iron in the central dome was challenged by Sunni Waqf Board. The suit is maintainable says SC. Titles cannot be established on the basis of faith. There is evidence that Ram Chabutra, Sita Raso was worshipped by the Hindus before the British came. Accounts of travellers and historians mention about faith of Hindus and that the place is birthplace of Lord Ram is mentioned. The account has to be read with circumspection. ASI report held that there was a structure underneath the Babri Masjid can't be dismissed as conjecture or just a guess work and junks theory of pre-existence of an Idgah at the disputed site. “Babri mosque wasn't constructed on a vacant land. An underlying structure did exist. Underlying structure was not of Islamic religion as artefacts, architectural evidence had distinct non Islamic nature. ASI report can be lent credence to the underlying structure was dated 12th century. However it said ASI also said that the structure was not a specific temple. Hindus consider Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Ram and their faith is undisputed. The title of land can be decided on legal evidence says Supreme Court. Babri Masjid was not built on vacant land. ASI establishes that there was an underlying structure beneath the Mosque and it was not Islamic in nature. The claim of Nimrohi Akhara is only of management. It does not have priestly rights. Prasar Bharati in a tweet slammed The Guardian over a report on Ayodhya and said that the publication "must desist from provoking communal hatred in India through its slanted reportage that conflates Indian National Interest with Religion." The report of the ASI cannot be dismissed as conjecture or just guess work says SC. Suit by Nimrohi Akhara is not maintainable says SC. Has no sheabait or priestly rights says SC. Shri Ram Lalla is a juristic entry, but Shr Ram Janmashathan is not says SC. The Nimrohi Akhara is a sheabait says SC. The suit by the Nirmohi Akahar is barred by limitation and rules says Supreme Court. Babri Mosque was built by Mir Baqi, the Shia commander of Babur.It is appropriate for us get into that theology says CJI. In 1946 the trial court held that the Babri Masjid was Sunni property. It was claimed that Babur’s Shia commander Mir Baqi had built the Mosque and not Babar, who was a Sunni. The Central Shia Waqf Board moved the Supreme Court ini 2017 challenging the 1946 order. The order says that the Shia Waqf Board will have no claim to the Babri Mosque. The petitions by the Shia Waqf Board have been rejected. The board had claimed rights on the Bari Mosque.

CJI Gogoi had met with top officials from UP earlier today to discuss the law and order situation. On Thursday, the CJI handed over hearing of mentioning of urgent matters to his successor Justice S A Bobde. Justice Gogoi retires on November 17. The Union Ministry for Home Affairs, has directed all states to tighten security ahead of the crucial Ayodhya verdict. Sources in the Home Ministry tell OneIndia that the advisory has been issued to all states to ensure that tight security is in place. Further the Home Ministry has also advised the Uttar Pradesh government to take all necessary steps to ensure that the situation is under control. It has said that the situation could be highly volatile ahead on the day of the judgment. The verdict would be delivered by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training centres to remain closed from 9th November to 11th November. Security is high across the nation ahead of the crucial verdict. All roads leading to Ayodhya have been blocked. The Bench had reserved the verdict on October 16 after hearing the matter for 40 days on a day to day basis. There have bee appeals for peace called for by both communities. Hectic parleys have been held over the past couple of days to ensure that security is tight and nothing untoward takes place. After reserving the verdythe CJI had said that it would be a miracle to write the verdict in four weeks. CJI designate S A Bobde had called the judgment as one of the most important in Indian history. A notice regarding the pronouncement of judgement by a Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court late Friday evening. Fourteen appeals have been filed in the court against the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be divided equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. Initially, as many as five lawsuits were filed in the lower court. The first one was filed by Gopal Singh Visharad, a devotee of ''Ram Lalla'', in 1950 to seek enforcement of the right to worship of Hindus at the disputed site. In the same year, the Paramahansa Ramachandra Das had also filed the lawsuit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols under the central dome of the now-demolished disputed structure. The plea was later withdrawn. Later, the Nirmohi Akahara also moved the trial court in 1959 seeking management and ''shebaiti'' (devotee) rights over the 2.77 acre disputed land. The deity, ''Ram Lalla Virajman'', through next friend and former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agrawal, and the Janmbhoomi (the birthplace) moved the lawsuit in 1989, seeking title right over the entire disputed property on the key ground that the land itself has the character of the deity and of a ''Juristic entity''. Later, all the lawsuits were transferred to the Allahabad High Court for adjudication following the demolition of the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid structure on December 6, 1992, sparking communal riots in the country. The apex court had on August 6 commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed. It had taken note of the report of the three-member panel, comprising Justice FMI Kallifulla, spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, that mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, did not result in any final settlement and it had to decide the matter pending before it. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya with drones being used to monitor the situation ahead of the court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Elaborating on the security arrangements, additional director general of police (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry told PTI, "Adequate forces have been provided to Ayodhya and all sensitive districts of the state in good measure. The force has been sufficiently strengthened in terms of CAPF and PAC companies." He said not only their number had been increased but the efficiency of the deployed forces was also being improved for the past two months by giving them better equipment and training. Apart from this, senior officers were also involved in planning, he said. When asked whether drone cameras will be used for monitoring purposes, Ramasastry said, "Drone cameras are being used in the preparatory phase so that the deployment of the forces can be planned correctly." He said drone cameras would also be used to closely monitor vulnerable spots and rooftops to prevent the accumulation of stones. The Mumbai police says all security arrangements have been made to ensure that security is high ahead of the verdict. We are aware of the situation the Mumbai police PRO said. The notice on the official website of the Supreme Court. Whatever decision SC delivers in Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace,unity and goodwill of India says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All schools and colleges to remain shut in Karnataka on Saturday. All of us should ensure that our reactions will be peaceful no matter what the verdict be. It should not create any room for hate mongering. State police has been directed to be on high alert, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Section 144 (gathering of more than 4 people banned) has been imposed in the district. All private & government schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow, says Collector and District Magistrate of Bhopal.