  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Demonetisation Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya verdict LIVE: Nation on alert, SC judgement at 10.30 am

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The much awaited Ayodhya verdict will be delivered on Saturday. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict at 10.30 am on November 9.

    Ayodhya verdict LIVE: Judgement at 10.30 am tomorrow

    Stay tuned for all the updates live:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:04 AM, 9 Nov
    The security cover for all the five judges who will be delivering the verdict has been increased.
    1:04 AM, 9 Nov
    We have suspended internet services for 24 hours starting 12 AM on November 8. Further decision regarding this will be taken based on the situation. Security forces have been deployed. All schools, colleges & educational institutions remain closed for 3 days, Aligarh District Magistrate tells ANI.
    12:55 AM, 9 Nov
    All mobile internet services to remain suspended from 12 AM (08.11.2019) to 12 AM (09.11.2019) in Aligarh.
    12:55 AM, 9 Nov
    Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh.
    12:55 AM, 9 Nov
    We have made the necessary deployments. Sec 144 CrPC (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area)imposed in Bangalore from 7 am-12 midnight. Social media will be strictly monitored. Liquor shops will remain closed tomorrow, says Bengaluru police commissioner,Bhaskar Rao.
    12:53 AM, 9 Nov
    All schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh to remain closed on November 9.
    12:53 AM, 9 Nov
    Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar says: "We have taken all necessary measures to keep the situation under control in Hyderabad and to maintain peace and law and order. Special deployment has been done in the sensitive areas in the city."
    12:52 AM, 9 Nov
    "Police of all 13 districts instructed to keep a close watch on undesirable elements and on sensitive places. Instructions issued to maintain strict vigil in Dehradun,Haridwar,Udhamsinghnagar And Nainital. Extra security personnel being deployed, says Uttarakhand Police.
    12:51 AM, 9 Nov
    All schools and colleges in Karnataka to remain closed on November 9.
    12:50 AM, 9 Nov
    Section 144 (gathering of more than 4 people banned) has been imposed in the district. All private & government schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow, says Collector and District Magistrate of Bhopal.
    12:50 AM, 9 Nov
    All of us should ensure that our reactions will be peaceful no matter what the verdict be. It should not create any room for hate mongering. State police has been directed to be on high alert, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
    10:49 PM, 8 Nov
    All schools and colleges to remain shut in Karnataka on Saturday.
    10:35 PM, 8 Nov
    Whatever decision SC delivers in Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace,unity and goodwill of India says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    10:29 PM, 8 Nov
    The notice on the official website of the Supreme Court.
    10:21 PM, 8 Nov
    The Mumbai police says all security arrangements have been made to ensure that security is high ahead of the verdict. We are aware of the situation the Mumbai police PRO said.
    10:20 PM, 8 Nov
    He said drone cameras would also be used to closely monitor vulnerable spots and rooftops to prevent the accumulation of stones.
    10:20 PM, 8 Nov
    Apart from this, senior officers were also involved in planning, he said. When asked whether drone cameras will be used for monitoring purposes, Ramasastry said, "Drone cameras are being used in the preparatory phase so that the deployment of the forces can be planned correctly."
    10:20 PM, 8 Nov
    He said not only their number had been increased but the efficiency of the deployed forces was also being improved for the past two months by giving them better equipment and training.
    10:20 PM, 8 Nov
    Elaborating on the security arrangements, additional director general of police (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry told PTI, "Adequate forces have been provided to Ayodhya and all sensitive districts of the state in good measure. The force has been sufficiently strengthened in terms of CAPF and PAC companies."
    10:20 PM, 8 Nov
    Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya with drones being used to monitor the situation ahead of the court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
    10:20 PM, 8 Nov
    It had taken note of the report of the three-member panel, comprising Justice FMI Kallifulla, spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, that mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, did not result in any final settlement and it had to decide the matter pending before it.
    10:20 PM, 8 Nov
    The apex court had on August 6 commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed.
    10:19 PM, 8 Nov
    Later, all the lawsuits were transferred to the Allahabad High Court for adjudication following the demolition of the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid structure on December 6, 1992, sparking communal riots in the country.
    10:19 PM, 8 Nov
    The deity, ''Ram Lalla Virajman'', through next friend and former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agrawal, and the Janmbhoomi (the birthplace) moved the lawsuit in 1989, seeking title right over the entire disputed property on the key ground that the land itself has the character of the deity and of a ''Juristic entity''.
    10:19 PM, 8 Nov
    The deity, ''Ram Lalla Virajman'', through next friend and former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agrawal, and the Janmbhoomi (the birthplace) moved the lawsuit in 1989, seeking title right over the entire disputed property on the key ground that the land itself has the character of the deity and of a ''Juristic entity''.
    10:18 PM, 8 Nov
    Later, the Nirmohi Akahara also moved the trial court in 1959 seeking management and ''shebaiti'' (devotee) rights over the 2.77 acre disputed land.
    10:17 PM, 8 Nov
    In the same year, the Paramahansa Ramachandra Das had also filed the lawsuit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols under the central dome of the now-demolished disputed structure. The plea was later withdrawn.
    10:17 PM, 8 Nov
    Initially, as many as five lawsuits were filed in the lower court. The first one was filed by Gopal Singh Visharad, a devotee of ''Ram Lalla'', in 1950 to seek enforcement of the right to worship of Hindus at the disputed site.
    10:17 PM, 8 Nov
    Fourteen appeals have been filed in the court against the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be divided equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
    10:17 PM, 8 Nov
    A notice regarding the pronouncement of judgement by a Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court late Friday evening.
    READ MORE

    More AYODHYA News

    Read more about:

    ayodhya supreme court judgement

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue