Ayodhya verdict LIVE: Nation on alert, SC judgement at 10.30 am
New Delhi, Nov 08: The much awaited Ayodhya verdict will be delivered on Saturday. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict at 10.30 am on November 9.
We have suspended internet services for 24 hours starting 12 AM on November 8. Further decision regarding this will be taken based on the situation. Security forces have been deployed. All schools, colleges & educational institutions remain closed for 3 days, Aligarh District Magistrate tells ANI.
Whatever decision SC delivers in Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace,unity and goodwill of India says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Elaborating on the security arrangements, additional director general of police (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry told PTI, "Adequate forces have been provided to Ayodhya and all sensitive districts of the state in good measure. The force has been sufficiently strengthened in terms of CAPF and PAC companies."
It had taken note of the report of the three-member panel, comprising Justice FMI Kallifulla, spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, that mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, did not result in any final settlement and it had to decide the matter pending before it.
The deity, ''Ram Lalla Virajman'', through next friend and former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agrawal, and the Janmbhoomi (the birthplace) moved the lawsuit in 1989, seeking title right over the entire disputed property on the key ground that the land itself has the character of the deity and of a ''Juristic entity''.
