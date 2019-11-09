Ayodhya verdict: "Historic, balanced and judicious", What did the Union Ministers say

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the Supreme Court judgement, saying the order will prove to be a milestone and further strengthen India's unity and integrity. In a series of tweets, Shah appealed to all communities and religions to accept the decision of the apex court with ease and remain committed to 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' (one India, great India).

"I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India's unity, integrity and great culture," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed the Supreme Court's verdict as "historic" and urged people to accept it with "equanimity" and "magnanimity".

Singh, who was the former BJP president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said the apex court's judgement will further strengthen the country's social fabric and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

"The Judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The Judgement will further strengthen India's social fabric. I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace & harmony after this landmark verdict," he tweeted.

Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the verdict as "historic, balanced and judicious".

"The judgment of the Honourable Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic, balanced and judicious. I am sure that everyone will welcome it," said Javadekar.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan

BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan asserted that the Supreme Court verdict has put a closure to the dispute that had lingered for more than a century.

"The Supreme Court has given a very clear and unanimous verdict. Sentiments of all parties have been respected in this unanimous judgment. It has put a closure to the dispute that has lingered for centuries," the Lok Janshakti Party leader said.

The entire nation respects this historic verdict. Thanks to the Supreme Court, Paswan said.

Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari appealed to people to accept the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue as India is a democratic country.

"As people of this democratic country all should accept the decision taken by the supreme court on Ayodhya. We all have faith in the judiciary. People should maintain peace and harmony," he told reporters.

Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi the Supreme Court judgement should be welcomed and respected wholeheartedly.

"It's our collective responsibility to strengthen unity, social harmony, brotherhood in the country," he said. The decision should not be seen as victory or loss for anyone, he said.

"Kahin par bhi jeet ka junooni jashn aur haar ka hahakaari hungama nahin hona chahiye, usse bachna chahiye (Nowhere, the verdict should be excessively celebrated as a victory, nor there should be a brouhaha over the defeat. We should completely avoid this)," he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister for electronics, IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad said it is a historic day when a landmark judgment has been delivered upholding the majesty of the judicial system of India.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal

"It is a victory for India. We all salute the judgment. Lord Ram always talked of Maryaadit Aacharan (dignified behaviour). Let us renew the pledge for peace, amity and understanding. Let India grow further and prosper inspired by the eternal principles of our civilizational heritage," he said in a tweet. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the Supreme Court's unanimous decision on Lord Ram's birthplace.

"Today's decision has put an end to the decades-old legal dispute, everyone should accept this decision and create an atmosphere of peace and harmony," Goyal said in a tweet. "This historic decision of today's Supreme Court will further strengthen the culture, tradition and unity of the country," he said in another tweet.

Prahlad Singh Patel

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the historic judgment of the Supreme Court has proved "its supremacy by ending centuries of controversy and gloom. This decision will strengthen the Indian culture and democratic system".

Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the verdict will further strengthen the unity, integrity & culture of the country. "Appeal every one to maintain peace and harmony," he said in a tweet.