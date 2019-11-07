  • search
    Ayodhya Verdict: Goa imposes prohibitory orders to prevent any untoward incident

    By PTI
    |

    Panaji, Nov 07: Ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya case, the Goa government on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in the state till further orders.

    The Supreme Court is likely to deliver the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in the next few days.

    Representational Image

    Additional District Magistrate Vikas S N Gaunekar said in his order that "upon delivery of the verdict there are chances of communal disharmony", and processions or protests by various groups could disturb the peace.

    [Watch: Aerial view of Ayodhya streets from surveillance drone]

    The magistrate, executing his powers under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, has prohibited gathering of five or more persons, taking out processions or rallies, carrying of firearms or lathis, swords, daggers or spears etc, use of loudspeaker, shouting of slogans and burning of firecrackers in public places, the order said.

    PTI

    ayodhya goa

