Ayodhya Verdict Explained in 10 points
India
New Delhi, Nov 09: The Supreme Court today held that the Hindus would get the disputed land at Ayodhya, while the Sunni Waqf Board would be given alternate land of 5 acres.
Here is the verdict in a nutshell:
- Hindus to get land subject to conditions
- Central government to frame a scheme under Article 142
- Trust to be formed
- Centre must set a trust with board of trustees within 3 months
- Inner courtyard will be handed over to the trust
- Suitable plot of land measuring 5 acre shall be given to Sunni Waqf Board either by the state or by the Centre.
Nimrohi Akhara not shebait of the disputed Ayodhya site: SC
- Nirmohi Akhara to also get representation.
- Land to remain vested in statutory receiver till trust is formed
- Management of construction of the temple to be monitored by the trust
- Suit by Shia Waqf Board rejected and suit by Nimrohi Akhara not maintainable