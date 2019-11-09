Ayodhya Verdict Explained in 10 points

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 09: The Supreme Court today held that the Hindus would get the disputed land at Ayodhya, while the Sunni Waqf Board would be given alternate land of 5 acres.

Here is the verdict in a nutshell:

Hindus to get land subject to conditions

Central government to frame a scheme under Article 142

Trust to be formed

Centre must set a trust with board of trustees within 3 months

Inner courtyard will be handed over to the trust

Suitable plot of land measuring 5 acre shall be given to Sunni Waqf Board either by the state or by the Centre.

Nimrohi Akhara not shebait of the disputed Ayodhya site: SC

Nirmohi Akhara to also get representation.

Land to remain vested in statutory receiver till trust is formed

Management of construction of the temple to be monitored by the trust

Suit by Shia Waqf Board rejected and suit by Nimrohi Akhara not maintainable