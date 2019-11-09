  • search
Trending Ayodhya Verdict Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya Verdict Explained in 10 points

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 09: The Supreme Court today held that the Hindus would get the disputed land at Ayodhya, while the Sunni Waqf Board would be given alternate land of 5 acres.

    Ayodhya Verdict Explained in 10 points

    Here is the verdict in a nutshell:

    • Hindus to get land subject to conditions
    • Central government to frame a scheme under Article 142
    • Trust to be formed
    • Centre must set a trust with board of trustees within 3 months
    • Inner courtyard will be handed over to the trust
    • Suitable plot of land measuring 5 acre shall be given to Sunni Waqf Board either by the state or by the Centre.

    Nimrohi Akhara not shebait of the disputed Ayodhya site: SC

    • Nirmohi Akhara to also get representation.
    • Land to remain vested in statutory receiver till trust is formed
    • Management of construction of the temple to be monitored by the trust
    • Suit by Shia Waqf Board rejected and suit by Nimrohi Akhara not maintainable

    More HINDUS News

    Read more about:

    hindus supreme court muslims ayodhya

    Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue