Ayodhya verdict: Delhi schools to remain closed today

New Delhi, Nov 08: The Delhi government on Friday advised all private schools to remain closed on November 9 as a precautionary measure in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

"There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tomorrow morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

[Supreme Court to deliver Ayodhya land dispute case verdict today]

Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida have also been closed in view of the verdict till Monday.

