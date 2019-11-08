Ayodhya verdict date: CJI may deliver judgment after Nov 13

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: Even as the nation awaits with bated breath, the Supreme Court is likely to deliver the Ayodhya verdict between November 13 and 15. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected also deliver the verdicts on the Rafale and Sabarimala cases during this period.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Justice Gogoi handed over hearing of mentioning of urgent matters to his successor Justice S A Bobde.

Justice Gogoi retires on November 17 and this means he has effectively 4 working days left. With a hectic last four days left, Justice Gogoi handed over mentioning of urgent matters for early hearing to Justice Bobde who is next in line to become the CJI.

Justice Gogoi has kept the best for the last and will pronounce the Ayodhya verdict, probably one of India's most important cases before he retires on November 17.

In addition to this case, he would also deliver important judgments in the review petitions filed in both the Sabarimala and Rafale case. He is also presiding over a Bench that would deliver the verdict in the contempt case against Rahul Gandhi filed by BJP leader, Meenakshi Lekhi. The Bench headed by the CJI will also deliver its verdict on whether the Right to Information law is applicable to the office of the Chief Justice of India.