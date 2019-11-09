  • search
Trending Ayodhya Verdict Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya verdict: Caretaker CM Fadnavis briefs Governor on law and order steps

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 9: Caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and apprised him about the steps being taken to maintain "law and order" in the state in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

    Ayodhya verdict: Caretaker CM Fadnavis briefs Governor on law and order steps

    The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

    Ayodhya Verdict Explained in 10 points

    "CM Devendra Fadnavis briefed Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the law and order situation and steps taken in view of the Ayodhya verdict," reads a tweet posted by the Chief Minister's Office.

    Fadnavis resigned as chief minister on Friday after blaming the ally Shiv Sena for rebuffing all attempts to form alliance government after the polls.

    The BJP and the Sena are locked in a logjam over sharing of power, which resulted into both the parties failing to form a government even 15 days after the assembly poll verdict which handed them majority in the 288-member Assembly.

    On Saturday, Mumbai Police clamped section 144 of CrPC in the wake of the apex court judgement.

    More DEVENDRA FADNAVIS News

    Read more about:

    devendra fadnavis ayodhya law and order

    Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue