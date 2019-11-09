Ayodhya verdict: Caretaker CM Fadnavis briefs Governor on law and order steps

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 9: Caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and apprised him about the steps being taken to maintain "law and order" in the state in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis briefed Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the law and order situation and steps taken in view of the Ayodhya verdict," reads a tweet posted by the Chief Minister's Office.

Fadnavis resigned as chief minister on Friday after blaming the ally Shiv Sena for rebuffing all attempts to form alliance government after the polls.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a logjam over sharing of power, which resulted into both the parties failing to form a government even 15 days after the assembly poll verdict which handed them majority in the 288-member Assembly.

On Saturday, Mumbai Police clamped section 144 of CrPC in the wake of the apex court judgement.