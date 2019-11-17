  • search
Trending Supreme Court Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB holds brainstorming session ahead of meet

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow Nov 17: The AIMPLB on Saturday held a brainstorming session with different Muslim parties over the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, ahead of a crucial meeting to decide whether to go for a review of the top court's judgement.

    Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB holds brainstorming session ahead of meet
    All India Muslim Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani

    The parties met All India Muslim Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani and apprised him of the Ayodhya issue, Zafaryab Jilani, who is secretary of the board, said. They said that the Supreme Court decision is "not understandable" and so there is a need to go for a review, Jilani said.

    Bill on Ayodhya Temple Trust likely to be tabled in Parliament

    In a unanimous verdict last week, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Soon after the verdict, the AIMPLB had expressing dissatisfaction with it and said the board was contemplating seeking a review of the judgment.

    Jilani said the AIMPLB will hold a meeting on Sunday to decide whether to go for a review of the apex court's verdict. He also said the Muslim parties were of the view that the five-acre land for a mosque in Ayodhya as proposed by the Supreme Court should not be taken.

    More AYODHYA News

    Read more about:

    ayodhya aimplb

    Story first published: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue