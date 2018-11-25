Ayodhya updates: Will not cede an inch of land for anything but Ram temple, says VHP

New Delhi, Nov 25: Posters of VHP's 'Dharam Sabha' and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's programme in Ayodhya are splashed across the streets of the temple town, and many religious 'akharas' have turned into debating venues to discuss the issue of Ram temple.

The 'Dharam Sabha' is being touted as the largest congregation of 'Ram bhakts' in Ayodhya since the 1992 'kar seva'. The congregation on Sunday was held less than two weeks before the 26th anniversary of the demolition of the 16th century Babri Mosque, that had triggered unrest in this town and riots in other parts of India. Hordes of activists of both the VHP and the Shiv Sena, who have gathered here from various parts of the country, bear saffron flags and chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Ramji Das of Nirmohi Akhara told VHP's dharam sabha Sunday that dates for the same will be announced early next year during Kumbh in Prayagraj. Addressing the sabha after the inauguration marked by chanting of mantras at the Badey Bhaktmaal ki Bagia, Ramji Das said:"The date for construction of the Ram temple will be declared in the 2019 Kumbh which will be held in Prayagraj". "It is only a matter of few days, and I request you all to show some patience," the seer remarked.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night raced to announce key details of the Ram statue it plans to build on the banks of the Sarayu river. The statue is expected to measure 221 metres - topping even the famed Statue of Unity in Gujarat.